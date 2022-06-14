featured topical Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joseph Neunder Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE -- Venice City Council Member Joe Neunder, who is a candidate for County Commission District 4, resigned before Tuesday’s meeting, effective immediately.The Council decided that because the November elections are near, the seat will be left vacant until the voters choose a person.The qualifying period for the Commission seat, as well as other county, state and federal offices, expires Friday at noon. The qualifying period for City Council is in August. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door COVID-19 surging again in region Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment OFD Jun 14, 2022 10:21am Hmmm, what brought this on???[huh] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door COVID-19 surging again in region Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Hmmm, what brought this on???[huh]
