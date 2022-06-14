Joseph Neunder

Joseph Neunder

VENICE -- Venice City Council Member Joe Neunder, who is a candidate for County Commission District 4, resigned before Tuesday’s meeting, effective immediately.

The Council decided that because the November elections are near, the seat will be left vacant until the voters choose a person.

The qualifying period for the Commission seat, as well as other county, state and federal offices, expires Friday at noon. The qualifying period for City Council is in August.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments