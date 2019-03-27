A local chiropractor has thrown his hat into the ring for one of three Venice City Council seats up for election in November.
“I really believe I can make a difference,” said Dr. Joseph M. Neunder, 41.
“I have the time. I believe I have the background as a health care provider. I have a pretty good platform. I’m talking with would-be constituents as to what’s important to the City of Venice. For the most part, I’m happy with (the current council direction). I’m a fiscal conservative. We want to keep our taxes low. We are going to have to address environmental issues, like red tide, traffic and growth and development.”
Neunder (pronounced Nun-der) has deep roots in the area. He moved to Sarasota County at the age of 13 from Buffalo, New York, to attend Pine View School and swim competitively for Swim Florida and Venice High School. He graduated from Pine View in 1995.
A Sarasota resident for over 25 years, he and his family moved to Venice two years ago. He’s been in private practice for nine years.
He was recently appointed to City of Venice Historical Preservation Advisory Board.
He also recently resigned from the Sarasota County Planning Commission in order to seek a seat on Venice City Council currently held by Bob Daniels who is running for mayor.
Neunder lives in the Windwood subdivision off Pinebrook Road near Laurel Road.
After high school graduation, Neunder continued his secondary education in the Florida public university system, before earning his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine at Life University in Marietta, Georgia.
“Dr. Joe” and his family returned to Sarasota in 2009 in order to open his private practice and treat the community he considers home. This personal attachment to Sarasota County and its residents are reflected in the community service he participates in, he said, which includes the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, and city and county boards.
Neunder is married to wife Cindy, a teacher at Pine View School, and has three young boys who attend Laurel-Nokomis School and Epiphany Cathedral. He speaks fluid Spanish.
As a chiropractic physician, Neunder spends his time diagnosing disorders of the spine and appendicular skeleton. He treats those patients whose symptoms result from abnormal musculo-skeletal conditions or joint mechanics through the corrective manipulation of the spinal column or other joints.
