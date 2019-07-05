STAFF REPORT
Work crews are finally gone and red tide is in abeyance, so it’s time for the city of Venice to kick off its “Summer of Beauty.”
A ceremony on Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. in Centennial Park, followed by a ribbon-cutting on West Venice Avenue, will “officially present the downtown improvements to the citizens and visitors of the city of Venice.”
There will be speakers, music and light refreshments.
Construction disrupted traffic, vexed downtown businesses and forced the Holiday Parade to take a different route. But that’s all in the past.
Some improvements are invisible, such as new drainage lines. Others, such as new landscaping, are quite conspicuous.
Some are aesthetic and some — additional stop signs, lighted crosswalks — are highly functional.
All of it gets celebrated Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.