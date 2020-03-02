NOKOMIS — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office held an open house Wednesday at the agency’s new Mounted Patrol barn, located along Rustic Road in Nokomis.
“We are so excited to debut this beautiful new facility to the Sarasota County community,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “The old facility we had was very antiquated, and this was long overdue.”
“Our Mounted Patrol Unit is one of the most unique and frequently utilized parts of the Sheriff’s Office and for good reasons,” Knight said. “From proactive patrol during the busy holiday season to traffic enforcement by horseback and at community events throughout the year, the unit does a great job educating and connecting with the citizens we serve.”
Construction on the new metal barn began in February 2019.
Now completed, it’s designed to withstand winds of up to 150 mph, equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.
The facility includes workspace for up to eight deputies, an industrial-grade washer and dryer along with a breakroom.
There are currently seven horses assigned to the Mounted Patrol Unit, six riders and one barn technician, according to authorities.
In 2019, the unit performed 3,448 hours on horseback, attended 370 hours of training, and received support through volunteers who donated 350 hours of their time.
While the new facility will serve as the unit’s main workspace, the old pole barn will remain intact and allow for other horses to be housed during regional training events and competitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.