VENICE — Despite COVID-19 challenges and a decrease in new businesses starting in 2020, last year saw an uptick in such growth for the area.
“I think rebounding is a good word,” said Erin Silk, the vice president of business development services at the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
In 2019 and pre-pandemic, Sarasota County recorded over 2,600 new business starts and the city of Venice had 66 of those, according to data from local business tax receipts.
However, those numbers dropped in 2020 to 2,128 for the county and 59 new business starts in Venice.
“We certainly understand the dip,” said Roger Clark, the planning and zoning director for the city of Venice.
Those new business numbers began to rise again in 2021 as the economy started to fully come back. Last year, the county saw 2,282 new businesses and the city of Venice recorded 125.
Clark said one of the areas seeing growth, especially from the business sense, has been on Laurel Road near the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
“The hospital on Laurel Road has been a huge area for generating activity,” he said.
He mentioned a shopping center near the hospital was “dormant” for some time, but has new interest in it now.
From a seasonal standpoint, Clark said he has heard it was the best season many of the Venice businesses have had, and it was a good sign for people taking interest in the area.
“A lot of the industries we are meeting with are experiencing a lot of growth,” Silk said.
As one of the main goals of the EDC, Silk said it is seeing a demand from companies wanting to relocate to the area, especially since many are seeking a better quality of life.
While businesses are growing throughout the area, Silk said, it was not just North Sarasota County seeing this growth.
“There’s a lot of interest in South County,” she said.
One of those areas is North Port, Silk said, because of its land and acreage that are “shovel ready.”
When companies are looking to relocate or build a new facility, they need readily available sites to build on, she said.
“As these lands in North Port become shovel-ready, you are going to see this demand that currently exists and opportunity in the area,” Silk said.
So far in 2022, new business starts in the county are 342 and 49 within Venice city limits.
While Clark said businesses come and go all the time, he thinks growth is returning to normal after the pandemic as new businesses open.
“I do think the opportunity and the trajectory is going to continue,” Silk said about the numbers so far for this year.
