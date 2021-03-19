VENICE — A week after the arrest of Pablo Bautista, new charges have been brought against him for the alleged stabbing of a tow-truck driver near PGT Innovations.
He was charged with evidence destroying and obstructing justice on Wednesday. Bautista, 49, of Fort Myers, was originally arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
The 39-year-old victim, a tow-truck driver, was taken by medical helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds and is in intensive care.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Bautista "brandished an edged weapon and began stabbing the victim numerous/15+ times in the abdomen, in the rib area and around/near the victim's neck causing severe/life-threatening injuries."
After the alleged crime, a report says Bautista obstructed the victim from calling authorities for aid and disposed of the weapon.
Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded to a call from the victim at 7:45 a.m. March 12, the news release stated.
According to the release, the attack began in the parking lot of PGT Innovations at 104 Triple Diamond Blvd. and carried over to the business plaza parking area at 105 Triple Diamond Blvd.
The stabbing victim escaped from the attack and called authorities from his truck at Morse Court and Triple Diamond Boulevard, the VPD release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.