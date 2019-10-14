Carole Beauchamp

VENICE — Registered nurse Carole Beauchamp has been named chief quality officer at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

According to a news release announcing the hiring, Beauchamp has more than 30 years of healthcare experience in clinical, management and consulting roles.

Most recently, she served as a quality consultant to Bayfront Health hospitals, including Venice Regional. Previously she was a senior quality consultant with a Pennsylvania-based firm.

Beauchamp has had leadership roles with oversight over quality, regulatory matters and case management for Tenet Health System; Vanguard Health Systems; IASIS Healthcare; Community Health Systems, which owns Venice Regional; and HCA Healthcare, which owns Doctors Hospital in Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital.

She also served as the interim chief nursing officer for Province Healthcare-Selma Baptist Hospital.

Beauchamp began her health care career in Florida as a registered nurse at Boca Raton Community Hospital.

She holds a bachelor of science from Indiana University and a degree in nursing from Broward Community College. She also has earned the designations of Certified Joint Commission Professional and diplomat of the American Board of Quality and Utilization Review.

