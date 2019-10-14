VENICE — Registered nurse Carole Beauchamp has been named chief quality officer at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
According to a news release announcing the hiring, Beauchamp has more than 30 years of healthcare experience in clinical, management and consulting roles.
Most recently, she served as a quality consultant to Bayfront Health hospitals, including Venice Regional. Previously she was a senior quality consultant with a Pennsylvania-based firm.
Beauchamp has had leadership roles with oversight over quality, regulatory matters and case management for Tenet Health System; Vanguard Health Systems; IASIS Healthcare; Community Health Systems, which owns Venice Regional; and HCA Healthcare, which owns Doctors Hospital in Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital.
She also served as the interim chief nursing officer for Province Healthcare-Selma Baptist Hospital.
Beauchamp began her health care career in Florida as a registered nurse at Boca Raton Community Hospital.
She holds a bachelor of science from Indiana University and a degree in nursing from Broward Community College. She also has earned the designations of Certified Joint Commission Professional and diplomat of the American Board of Quality and Utilization Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.