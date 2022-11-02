VENICE — The seven members of the newly formed Historic and Architectural Preservation Board spent the beginning of their first meeting last month getting acquainted.
For most of them, it was actually a review.
Several have lived in the area for more than 40 years, and five had served on the Architectural Review Board prior to its merger with the Historic Preservation Board, which contributed one member to what they learned city staff refers to as the “HAP-B” board.
“That’s what we’re calling it,” Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said with a smile.
The consolidated board will be working with both the Planning and Zoning Department and the Historic Resources Division of Public Works in what Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer called “an interesting experiment.”
Introductions began with Jon Barrick, a former ARB member and vice chair. An architect, he said he and his wife moved here in 1998 and live in a restored 1926 bungalow.
Joe Moody, a newcomer to the city and the only HAPB member who didn’t previously serve on one of the prior boards, said he moved here just over a year ago to be closer to his father.
He said he ran the largest engineering and architectural firm in Monroe County for eight years; restored two historic homes in Key West; and was a member of its Architectural Review Committee for five years.
He said he still chairs a similar body in Idaho, where his family owns property.
Bruce Weaver, formerly of the ARB, does landscaping design and contracting. He said the last house he built was an award-winning timber-frame recreation of an old barn in Maryland. He also restored an 1867 farmhouse, he said.
Mark Beebe, former ARB chair, had served on that board for 18 years, he said. A Venice High graduate, he’s been an architect here for 27 years.
Jean Trammell, also a VHS grad, is the lone carryover from the HPB. She said she managed her family’s downtown properties for more than 40 years and has served on the boards of all the local nonprofits involved in historic preservation.
Former ARB member Jon Steketee is a resident of more than 50 years and previously owned a local guest home and a B&B. He’s been helping to build Habitat for Humanity homes for more than 20 years.
Ruth Ann Dearybury, also a 50-year resident and former ARB member, is a contractor who has remodeled historic buildings and has owned two historic houses, she said.
The housekeeping part of the meeting concluded with the members getting trained on their city iPads; undergoing orientation on their new duties; and electing Beebe and Barrick as chair and co-chair.
