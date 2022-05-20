SARASOTA — We're between the omicron COVID-19 surge and whatever the current rise in cases is, which means it's time to prepare against another surge.
That means making sure you're up to date on vaccinations, you have a supply of test kits and you're educated about treatments if you do get infected, said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, Sarasota Memorial Hospital medical director for Infection Prevention & Control.
Vaccinations remain key, he said.
"If you are over 50 and if you are immunocompromised, this is a must," he said.
Nearly two-thirds of the hospital's COVID patients aren't fully vaccinated, according to this week's update.
The public in general — and especially people who can't be vaccinated or who would get limited benefit from it due to other health conditions — should be aware of recent advances in treatment and their time constraints, Gordillo said.
Two antiviral pills became available in February, he said — Paxlovid, which is about 88% effective in preventing hospitalization and death, and molnupirivir, which is about 33% effective.
They require a prescription and need to be started within five days of the onset of symptoms, however. That means getting tested promptly, reporting a positive test to your physician, getting a prescription and having it filled right away.
Because of the time pressure, rapid antigen tests are recommended. Omicron and its subvariants sometimes give a false negative, so a second test within 48 hours should be taken, he said.
No one should encounter any delays in getting a prescription filled, he said.
"The medications are available, they're already paid for by the taxpayers, they're free," he said.
Monoclonal antibody treatment remains available, Gordillo said, and it has a slightly larger window — seven days to begin after symptoms appear. Bebtelovimab is about 70% effective at preventing hospitalization and death, he said.
All of the treatments are most beneficial to people at high risk of hospitalization, he said — those over 65 and those 12-65 who have underlying conditions.
There's also a preventive monoclonal antibody called Evusheld that protects against infection for about six months but is generally used on people who are severely immunocompromised, he said.
The monoclonal antibodies can be in short supply during surges, he said, but stocks are currently adequate.
Gordillo and his practice, Infectious Disease Associates, the hospital and several other providers and agencies have formed the Sarasota County COVID Therapy Coalition to streamline the diagnosis and treatment process.
The other participants are Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County, CenterPlace Health, Florida Academy of PAs-Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Medical Society, Sarasota County Medical Society, Multicultural Health Institute, Sarasota NAACP, Walgreens Sarasota, Unidos Now and the Barancik Foundation.
The coalition has a webpage, SMH.com/treatcovid, on the hospital website that offers links, treatment guidelines and physician referral information.
It's working on a way to help people without a primary care physician obtain a prescription for COVID treatments, he said. According to a news release, a referral network will be formed to meet the need.
Other options include test-to-treat sites —pharmacies with a health clinic onsite; the Walgreens at 1490 South U.S. 41 Bypass is one — walk-in clinics and urgent care centers.
To learn more, visit SMH.com/treatcovid.
By the numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital saw its COVID-19 census drop below 30 on Friday for the first time in a week. It reported 29 patients, the same as it had on May 11.
The last time prior to the recent increase that the census was in the 30s was in mid-March. The seven-day positivity rate then hovered around 2%; on Friday it was 11.2%.
SMH reported one COVID death this week, bringing its total during the pandemic to 657.
ShorePoint Health Venice reported two COVID patients Friday.
Statewide, 1,941 COVID patients were hospitalized on Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That's 381 more than a week earlier, an increase of 24%.
It's the most patients since early March, according to HHS.
There were 168 ICU patients with COVID in the state, the most since mid-March and a 28% increase over the previous week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.