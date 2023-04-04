TALLAHASSEE — As Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders try to remake New College of Florida, the school is tapping into $15 million from the Legislature to offer $10,000 scholarships to prospective students.

A joint legislative panel in February approved steering $15 million to New College for providing scholarships, recruiting faculty members and other expenses. State university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues told lawmakers that the Sarasota school’s trustees would have authority over how the money is spent.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments