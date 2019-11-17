VENICE — The newly elected members of the Venice City Council will start earning their pay almost immediately after being sworn in Tuesday.
Certification of the election of Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota takes place at 8:30 a.m., followed by their swearing-in and then their first Council meeting, beginning at 9 a.m.
Things slow down after that. They’ll have three weeks, until Dec. 10, before their next meeting and, because of the Christmas holiday, won’t meet again until Jan. 14.
On the agenda
The Council is scheduled to:
• Hear first reading of an ordinance adopting a city tree code.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending the Municipal Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund to comply with recent tax law changes and court decisions.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance that would ban vehicles in Humphris Park — the South Jetty — between midnight and 6 a.m.
• Consider authorizing staff to initiate discussions with Sarasota County regarding the future expansion of East Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
• Hear an update from Police Chief Tom Mattmuller on the downtown surveillance cameras.
• Consider accepting a drainage easement from Bahia Vista Gulf of Venice.
• Consider accepting easements from Venice Theatre for public ingress and egress and emergency access over the Hamilton Building property, and to the Venetian Waterway Park.
• Consider approving the first amendment to the settlement agreement with Fibernet Direct Florida LLC.
• Proclaim Dec. 3, 2019 as “Giving Tuesday.”
The City Council meets Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also access the meeting online there.
