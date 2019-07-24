STAFF REPORT
A new director will take over Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources soon.
Renee Di Pilato joins the county this month and assumes the role this fall when current director Sarabeth Kalajian retires.
Di Pilato has an extensive education in library and information science to go with work experience spanning the last two decades. She has been the deputy director of the Alexandria, Virginia, library since 2014.
Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said her “experience, education and lifelong commitment to literacy” made her the right choice to take over for Kalajian.
“Renee is the perfect fit for Sarasota County, as her collaborative and thoughtful approach to providing world-class service and her desire to serve the community made her stand out,” Lewis said in a news release.
Since 2017, she has also been adjunct professor of library management at the University of Southern California.
She earned a doctorate in managerial leadership in information professions from Simmons College in Boston in 2016; a master of arts in public administration from George Mason in 2006; a master of arts in science, library and information science from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., in 2002; and a bachelor of arts in history and urban planning from Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1999.
She comes on board this month prior to Kalajian’s retirement to ensure a smooth transition, the county said in a news release.
“We went through a thoughtful and deliberate hiring process to find the right person,” Kalajian said in the news release. “Renee comes with the experience, dedication and enthusiasm for carrying our library system and historical resources forward.”
Di Pilato called it an honor and “an important opportunity to continue the innovation that Sarasota County libraries are known for.”
“I’m looking forward to furthering all the wonderful accomplishments of library leadership, and building on those successes,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.