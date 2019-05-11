The price tag for improvements to the county’s water system could ultimately top $300 million, officials estimate.
For 90 minutes, senior county staff took commissioners through a presentation on what the county has done and, more important, an ambitious, albeit costly, program to move the county’s efforts forward.
“We don’t want to see our hands forced, but we’re going to have to move in this direction,” Chuck Walter, manager of the county’s stormwater division, told commissioners.
“We’re going to start needing to demonstrate progress.”
Mandates could come from federal and state regulatory agencies forcing the county to take actions it might not be prepared to take. Thus, the presentation showing commissioners possible programs or initiatives that could be taken to forestall those mandates.
The overall goal, Walter said, is further reductions in the nutrients and other pollutants going into the county’s water bodies, such as Lemon Bay, Dona Bay and Sarasota Bay.
While the county has not been neglectful of the matter, spending around $995 million since the early 1990s, more can be done.
Monitoring, the official said, shows a trend of increased nitrogen in the bays over the last 20 years.
The county has seen large success with the Phillippi Creek Septic System Replacement Program, Chuck Henry, Health and Human Services director, said there still remain 40,000 individual septic systems in use throughout the county with almost half of those within 900 feet of surface waters.
The systems ultimately discharge nutrients into those waters.
Connecting to a central sewer system causes “an absolute uproar,” when mentioned in neighborhood meetings Commissioner Al Maio said. The counterpoint to that, he added, is that in doing so property owners could regain “a significant chunk of their property” if they made the connection.
Financially, Commissioner Nancy Detert suggested, if the county allowed property owners to repay the cost of connection over a number of years as part of their annual tax bill, it might lead to broader acceptance.
Speaking to the issue of stormwater runoff, another source of nitrogen pollution, Walters suggested a program to harvest stormwater and “put it to beneficial use,” such as pumping to areas where it could be put to other uses such as irrigation.
Other elements of the possible strategic plan include street sweeping to prevent acorns and pollen from entering the bay, improved fisheries management, wastewater treatment plants improvements and a septic tank pump out management program.
But they come with a hefty cost.
All told, the initiatives carry an estimated $310 million price tag for the required capital improvements plus another estimated $20 million in estimated operating costs.
Not all of those funds would need to come from Sarasota County, Walter said. Pointing to the increase emphasis on water quality, he said that more external monies would be coming available from other sources.
Noting that the bond markets are good and interest rates are low, Maio said, “now is the time to move on this.”
That went to a point Maio made earlier in the meeting about when he lived elsewhere.
In the early 1990s, Maio said, funding was made available for communities to convert septic systems to central sewer systems. Sarasota County, he said, unfortunately passed on the opportunity, while his own community at the time agreed to it and connected 55,000 homes to the central system.
Asking what the costs would be and what the action plan was, Detert agreed with Maio.
“I want to take action while we can still borrow really cheap,” she said.
With commissioners set to discuss their five-year capital improvements program on May 17, and budget workshops coming in June, commissioners will be in a position to give staff further direction on development of the plans.
