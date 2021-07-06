VENICE — Most of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers rose to the highest level in a month or more last week, according to the state’s Weekly Situation Report for June 25-July 1.
Total cases rose by more than 35% in a week, from 11,807 to 15,978 — the most since the week of May 14.
The rolling seven-day average calculated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — whose daily statistics show a total of 12,874 cases last week — was 1,839 cases, the highest since June 11.
The positivity rate went up from 3.8% to 5.2%, the highest since the week of April 30.
And the rate of cases per 100,000 population went up from about 54 cases per 100,000 to 72 per 100,000.
Nine of the state’s 67 counties had rates of more than 100 cases per 100,000 population, and seven of those had vaccination rates below the state rate of 58%.
In Baker County, which had a new case positivity rate of 16.4% and 197.5 cases per 100,000 population, the age 12-and-up vaccination rate is 28%.
Of the nine counties, only Dade County (72%) and St. John’s County (61%) have a vaccination rate over 50%.
Deaths did decline from the previous week, from 217 to 191. But the number in the state report for the week is 48,
The number of people vaccinated last week decreased again, to 248,721.
Thirty percent of Floridians ages 12-19 are now vaccinated but that age group had the highest new case rate last week, at 6.7%.
The next three age cohorts — 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 — all have vaccination rates below the state rate and a rate of cases per 100,000 population higher than the state rate.
The rates for the 65-plus group, which has an 83% vaccination rate, are 2.9% positivity and 33.1 cases per 100,000 population.
Local numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 10 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with three patients in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 3%, up from 2% for the prior period. It reported one death since last week.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had two COVID-19 patients Tuesday. It had no new deaths.
