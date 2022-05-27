After eight straight weeks of somewhat more modest increases, COVID-19 cases jumped by 52.9% in Florida during the week starting May 13.
The most recent Weekly Situation Report, published May 20 by the state Department of Health, shows cases rose from 39,374 the previous week to 60,204, the most since early February, when the omicron surge was subsiding
The positivity rate then was about the same as it was last week: 13.4%, which was up 2 percentage points since the prior week.
The rate has gone from 1.9% to 13.4% over the past two months.
Nineteen of the state's 67 counties had a higher rate than the state's, including Sarasota County at 14.2%. The rate was 12.8% in Charlotte County.
However, only four reported more cases per 100,000 population than the state rate of 274: Dade (547.1), Broward (398.2), Palm Beach (312.2) and Orange (279.3).
Sarasota County had 1,145 cases and a rate of 259.5 per 100,000. There were 350 cases in Charlotte County for a rate of 186.1 per 100,000.
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations are at their highest level since early March, at the end of the omicron surge. The Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that there were 2,349 COVID patients, with 229 in ICU beds, the most since mid-March.
Locally, Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 38 COVID patients on Friday, the most it's had since early March. But only three patients were in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate remained in double digits for the second straight week, at 12.4%, though the percentage of unvaccinated patients dropped to 55% from 66% last week.
But three COVID patients died this week, making it the first week with multiple deaths since late March.
ShorePoint Health Venice had three COVID patients Friday.
As the number of cases and the positivity rate have gone up, the number of vaccination doses administered has gone down.
Doses have declined for six consecutive weeks, with the vast majority of the ones given being additional or booster shots.
The vaccination rate among eligible residents is 74%. It hasn't risen since hitting that mark in the Feb. 4 Weekly Situation Report.
Every county in the state had more COVID cases than vaccine doses administered in that report.
Fifteen counties still have a vaccination rate below 50%, with Holmes County's rate of 32% unchanged since the Jan. 14 report.
The rate in Sarasota County is 77%, where it's been since the beginning of the year. Charlotte County's rate is 75%, up 1 percentage point since the end of January.
