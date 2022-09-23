VENICE — The rollout of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters has largely been met with a yawn in Florida.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna are widely available at Walgreens, CVS, Publix and Walmart locations in South County, though not in unlimited supply.
And the medical community has urged that people get them, for protection against the original coronavirus and the omicron variants that are now the dominant strain.
But only 39 people age 6 months and up in Sarasota County got vaccinated in the first week of the month, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Status Report published Sept. 9. Even fewer got a shot in Charlotte County — 22 people, the report shows.
Statewide, 10,808 doses were administered that week, the fewest in any report since vaccines became available. As recently as mid-July, before the bivalent vaccines were available, more than 105,000 doses were administered.
More than 30,000 shots were administered in the week beginning Aug. 28.
The state vaccination rate has remained at 72% for more than two months, and 57 counties — including Charlotte County, at 71% — have a lower one.
The rate in Sarasota County is 74%.
Declining cases and positivity rates likely are the reason for the drop-off in vaccination.
The state reported 28,791 cases for the week beginning Sept. 2, the fewest since mid-April, when the most recent omicron surge began. The positivity rate was only 7.5% then, compared to 12.4% at the beginning of this month, though.
Cases have declined for eight straight weeks, and the positivity rate for six.
Still, 18 of the state's 67 counties reported a higher rate than the state's 129 cases per 100,000 population for that week. And 32 had a higher positivity rate.
The decline in cases has translated to a decrease in hospital occupancy statewide that isn't as apparent locally.
On Thursday, 2,157 COVID patients were hospitalized, compared to 3,646 a month earlier. ICU occupancy was 240 patients, down from 394.
The comparison may be slightly skewed by the fact that fewer hospitals are now reporting their COVID numbers to the Department of Health and Human Services — fewer than 220 over the last two weeks versus more than 240 a month ago.
The number for Sarasota Memorial Hospital have been steadier, ranging from 42 to 55 over the last four weeks, with 42 people hospitalized Friday. ICU occupancy has fluctuated from one to five patients, including three Friday.
It's reported seven deaths for the month but none this week.
Monkeypox
The cases of monkeypox in the state continue to slowly climb, rising to 2,444 through Wednesday, an increase of 46 for the week.
Neither Sarasota County (four cases) nor Charlotte County (one) has reported a new case in several weeks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.