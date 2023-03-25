VENICE — The city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 strategic plan will look pretty familiar to people who read the one for 2023. But they’ll notice some key differences, too.
The changes come out of the City Council’s strategic planning session in January. The plan is on Tuesday’s agenda for consideration and approval.
There are several new goals for the coming fiscal year, including developing and adopting an updated transportation and mobility master plan; designing and constructing Fire Station No. 2 next to the police station, to create a public safety campus; and beginning the site selection and planning process for relocating the water treatment plant.
Provisions regarding revitalizing the Seaboard area and incentivizing affordable housing have been beefed up and language regarding the land-development regulations that were in progress last year has been tweaked to discuss implementing them and updating them as needed.
They’ve already been amended once, with another set of changes coming before the Council soon to resolve differences with the Venice Unites group. More are in the works, according to Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the City Council is scheduled to:
• Consider an ordinance putting Cabin #2 at 715 Eagle Point Drive on the local register of historical resources.
• Vote on a budget amendment in the amount of $6,486,955.
• Hear the annual reports of the Police Pension Board of Trustees, the Fire Pension Board of Trustees and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Consider authorizing the mayor to sign a certified local government agreement with the state.
• Affirm that existing surety bonds for city employees satisfy a charter requirement for bonding.
• Recognize Tom Jones for 12 years of service on the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Proclaim April 2023 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
• Proclaim April 10, 2023, as “Gopher Tortoise Day.”
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.