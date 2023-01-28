Seaboard

The future of the Seaboard area is one of the major topics for discussion at Tuesday’s City Council strategic planning session.

VENICE — There’s a theme of sorts in the package that staff prepared for the City Council’s strategic planning session on Tuesday: “All Financing will depend on Scope of Project & Timing of Need.”

There are six major topics to be discussed for the Fiscal Year 2024 plan, and four of them have some variation of that caveat because of potential costs: relocation of Fire Station 2; relocation of fleet, solid waste and recycling operations and reclamation of the Seaboard area; relocation of the water treatment plant; and implementing a new interlocal parks agreement with the county.


