VENICE — There’s a theme of sorts in the package that staff prepared for the City Council’s strategic planning session on Tuesday: “All Financing will depend on Scope of Project & Timing of Need.”
There are six major topics to be discussed for the Fiscal Year 2024 plan, and four of them have some variation of that caveat because of potential costs: relocation of Fire Station 2; relocation of fleet, solid waste and recycling operations and reclamation of the Seaboard area; relocation of the water treatment plant; and implementing a new interlocal parks agreement with the county.
The Council is also scheduled to talk about affordable housing and roads and transportation planning, as well as master planning in general.
The fire station relocation, which was on last year’s agenda, is already moving forward, with the city having acquired a five-acre parcel west of the police station on East Venice Avenue.
In addition, a solicitation for a design team went out in December and applications to annex and rezone the property have been filed.
Design work is planned to start “immediately,” the package says.
The Council directed staff at last year’s session to move ahead with the project after hearing from Fire Chief Frank Giddens that the existing station on Grove Street sits in the lowest flood zone and is in deteriorating condition.
Relocation is also an opportunity to improve response times, he said.
A call response “heat map” in the package shows that two areas near where the new station would be generate a high volume of calls.
Besides housing fire and emergency medical services, the new station would also be the department’s headquarters and the city’s emergency operations center.
Preparing a preliminary cost estimate and exploring funding options are among the next steps in the process, the package states.
Potentially kick-starting the redevelopment of the Seaboard area by moving out city operations there was also on last year’s agenda.
City Manager Ed Lavallee told the Council then that he was exploring the possibility of site-sharing with the county, but he said recently that nothing has been worked out.
As the package notes, redevelopment of Seaboard will also require finding new homes for the businesses there. The Venice Municipal Airport is a future location for a business park for light industry, it says.
Creating a master plan for the Seaboard area is programmed for Fiscal Year 2024. There’s no price tag on any of this yet, either.
Since it’s adjacent to Fire Station 2, the water-treatment plant has some of the same problems, namely, that it’s in the lowest flood and evacuation area and should be more centrally located.
An additional potential complication in finding a new site is trying to minimize the need for new connections to the existing raw water, distribution and reverse-osmosis concentrate disposal systems.
Staff is asking that the project be added to the city’s strategic plan and for authorization to begin a site search.
The relocation itself is projected to begin in 5-10 years with a current cost estimate of $80 million-$100 million.
The interlocal parks agreement doesn’t expire until Oct. 1, 2026, the first day of Fiscal Year 2027. However, the terms of a new agreement have largely been worked out and it calls for the city to take over maintenance of local parks and the operation of the Venice Community Center.
That will mean hiring staff and acquiring equipment, with the cost to be determined.
In addition, the package advises that “due to market conditions” the $2.75 million in park impact fees allocated for the new North Venice park may be insufficient.
The strategic planning session begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Village On The Isle, 920 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. The agenda and backup materials are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
