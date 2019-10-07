SOUTH VENICE — Like many Venice-area residents, Shannon Hoyt moved here from somewhere else.
But how many of those transplants would say they consider Tonga, a kingdom of about 100,000 people in the South Pacific, to be “home”?
Hoyt’s parents are missionaries, so if you ask her where she’s from, she’ll tell you she doesn’t really have a “from,” so she picks Tonga, which feels like home to her.
She was born in New York but has lived in South Dakota, Hawaii, Tennessee, “most of Southeast Asia” and Haiti — where she went because she wanted to “understand the culture and live in it.”
She chose full immersion, spending four years in a place that was hours away from the capital and could only be reached by crossing a river that wasn’t spanned by a bridge.
Fortunately for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, it didn’t have to go there to find her.
It recruited her away from The Salvation Army in Fort Myers to be its CEO and executive director earlier this year.
She started in July.
“It was kind of a God thing,” she said. “Housing has been on my heart for the last 10 years.”
At The Salvation Army, she oversaw a budget that included a $4 million Department of Housing and Urban Development grant for housing assistance.
Coincidentally, that’s almost exactly the revenue Habitat reported for 2017, according to its 990 tax return. None of it came in the form of a federal grant, however.
Habitat funds its mission of building affordable housing through fundraising campaigns, donations from foundations and trusts and resales of its homes, among other sources.
It’s building eight houses a year now, mainly in North Port, where the need is greater, but at least one a year in Venice, Hoyt said.
Expect those numbers to go up.
“I’ve been brought in to spearhead growth,” she said.
Based on a community feasibility study, the board wants to build an additional two houses each year for the next three years. The growth is being phased in, Hoyt said, to ensure the community has the capacity to provide the necessary support.
Even before it happens, she said, South County is already ahead of the game in builds. Affiliates in more rural areas are only able to build one or two dwellings a year — the level this agency was at for several years after it was established more than 20 years ago.
It has built more than 130 altogether, with four currently under construction in North Port, Hoyt said.
All of the houses have sponsors but some have a theme as well.
The dwelling sponsored by Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen is known as “the House that Beer Built.” There’s also a “House that Faith Built.”
A “House that Veterans Built” project in which vets will build a home for a vet is in the works, she said, probably for 2020.
Later this month, beginning Oct. 29, there’s another “Women Build” house going up. It draws major financial support from women and women’s organizations and also offers an opportunity to learn some construction skills.
A single mom with three kids, Hoyt said Venice is very different from the “big city” of Fort Myers but that she has enjoyed it “more than I thought I would.”
City parks, the jetties and the farmers market have already become family favorites, she said, and “everybody’s very friendly.”
“It’s been really good for my soul to be here.”
