SARASOTA — A new hospice provider has been licensed in Sarasota County for the first time in more than four decades.
Continuum Care of Sarasota announced via news release Thursday that it had received a hospice license from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
Tidewell Hospice was previously the only licensed provider of hospice services in the county, as well as in Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
"We are very excited to be in Sarasota County," Executive Director Casey Cuthbert-Allman said.
Florida law and Medicare regulations require that a choice be available to hospice patients "and now they have one," she said.
"I think it's heartwarming … We're taking care of somebody's family member. There's nothing more precious."
Continuum has been working on getting state approval for a couple of years, she said.
An administrative hearing was held on its application last fall and it was notified this spring that it would be awarded a certificate of need.
The State Agency Action Report on Continuum's application had stated that no numeric need existed for a new hospice program, but the company prevailed by showing that it would be caring for under-served populations and providing services not currently available.
They include virtual reality, equine therapy, music therapy and other holistic modalities, Cuthbert-Allman said, as well as traditional hospice services.
Virtual-reality technology lets patients "travel" anywhere in the world, she said.
One patient used it to go on a safari, fulfilling a dream.
But one of the most popular destinations is a former home, which they can visit with family members as a shared experience.
Music therapy can provide a way to reach patients with cognitive issues, Cuthbert-Allman said.
Favorite tunes can get a reaction that might not last but that will show a family member "they're in there somewhere," she said.
"Not every person has the same life experience," she said. "So we can't expect everyone's end of life journey to be the same.
According to its news release, Continuum will also support health care workers who provide care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.
"Medicare and AHCA require that hospices support not only the patient but caregivers as well," she said. "But that does not limit our support to just family caregivers. There are so many health care providers in Sarasota County who work in the hospital, nursing home and rehab facilities and assisted living communities. They need just as much support as other caregivers."
The hospice passed its state inspection with no deficiencies and is fully staffed, but probably won't be taking its first patients for a couple of weeks, she said.
Although its Sarasota program is a new one, Continuum operates a hospice in Broward County. It just got preliminary state approve for new programs in Manatee and Dade counties as well, Cuthbert-Allman said.
