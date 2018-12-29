It’s two years after the state preliminarily approved new hospitals for Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) and Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) and still months before either project breaks ground.
It took about a year and a half to get that decision confirmed, following an administrative trial that was partly delayed by Hurricane Irma. Then the process of getting local approvals began. And it’s not over.
VRBH has been trying since August to get the Sarasota County Commission to OK the site for its new facility, east of the Jacaranda roundabout and south of East Venice Avenue.
It needs a comprehensive plan amendment, which is at the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review. A rezoning and a special exception for height will also be required.
Those approvals could come next month. But the key to all of them is whether VRBH can reach a deal with the county to widen East Venice Avenue from the roundabout to the eastern border of its property.
The county wants two 11-foot travel lanes with turning lanes; 5-foot-wide bike lanes; a median; a five-foot-wide sidewalk on both sides; roadway lighting; landscaping; and stormwater improvements, all paid for by VRBH.
The hospital is agreeable but doesn’t want to foot the entire estimated cost of $5.7 million. It requested a rebate of about $1.75 million in mobility (impact) fees, representing the difference between the $2.5 million the hospital will pay and the $750,000 the county would have collected from the development of the land for residences.
County staff had proposed a rebate of $1.25 million, splitting the fees to be paid.
The commissioners expect to see a finalized agreement for their approval in January. Not getting one could jeopardize the entire project.
SMH is closer to having the permissions it needs from the city but it still isn’t contemplating a groundbreaking until spring.
It, too, needs to have its property, southeast of the Pinebrook Road/Laurel Road intersection, rezoned and approved to exceed a height limit.
But there’s no comp plan amendment required, no road construction to be hashed out.
If approved, each hospital will cost more than $200 million and take about three years to open.
