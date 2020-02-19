SARASOTA — It could be years down the road, but Sarasota County Commissioners took a giant step recently by passing a Comp Plan Amendment that outlines future roadway grid changes east of Interstate 75.
Among them is the extension of Lorraine Road east of Interstate 75 to State Road 681, locally known as “The Venice Connector” — creating an entirely new interchange.
“It’s a big day for Sarasota County,” Commission Chair Mike Moran said.
Jerry Jasper, speaking on behalf of the Venice Golf and River Club Community Association at the Commission’s Feb. 5 meeting, said an interchange at I-75 and SR 681 “would greatly benefit the present and future residents of our sector of North Venice, north of Border Road and east of I-75.”
Jasper noted about 6,900 homes are either built or being constructed along with a 184-acre commercial and 523-acre industrial park.
“This thoroughfare needs to be completed for many reasons,” Jasper said. “One major concern is the Central County Landfill traffic. All solid waste traffic … must pass through the Laurel Road, Knights Trail intersection. Alternative routes, as presented in this Comp Plan Amendment, will alleviate this situation,” Jasper said.
Another concern Jasper had is Knights Trail Road being the only way in and out of the area.
“Blockage would isolate these residents and workers from access to emergency services. This can happen,” Jasper said. “It happened to those living off Laurel Road on two occasions.”
Those occasions were prior to construction of the Jacaranda Boulevard extension, Jasper said.
Pat Neal, of Neal Communities, with its numerous subdivisions in North Venice, said opportunities exist to attract state and federal funding to make it happen, if the County Commission moves quickly.
“Very seldom do I ever have a series of public meetings where everyone is in support of a project,” Neal said. “We’d like to get before the 20/21 (Florida) Legislature. I think there is potential for many other appropriations for this property.”
Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert, a former longtime state senator, echoed support for the plan.
“Aside from I-75, there aren’t many north-south roads. When I-75 breaks down, which is often, especially down here in Venice and North Port, it clogs up the entire town,” Detert said.
Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler gave his full support, too.
“There’s not much the Commission can do today or tomorrow to alleviate the traffic issues. What we can do is be more proactive for the future. That’s the importance of what we’re doing now — building a grid system out east,” he said.
He said the county is challenged by “what’s between Clark Road and Laurel Road.”
“What happens is people are using I-75 as a (local) road — getting on and then getting off at the next exit — and that’s a problem because when I-75 shuts down, which happens frequently, there aren’t many options for that traffic to go (elsewhere),” Ziegler said. “We have growth coming. We’re going to continue to grow out east. I think this is a great proactive step for this commission.”
