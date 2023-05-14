VENICE — A new law going into effect July 1 will inject more than $700 million into Florida’s effort to address housing affordability.
But the “Live Local Act” signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 29 comes with strings that can tie a local government’s hands when a proposed development includes an affordable housing component.
They’ll lose authority to control the height and density of some projects, and even the ability to have them reviewed by planning commissions and elected officials.
But that’s probably what has to happen for more affordable housing to get built, Venice Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
The Venice City Council recently held a workshop on affordable housing and directed staff to come back with some proposals, but they haven’t gotten on an agenda yet.
What it says
Sarasota County planning staff is “still reviewing the implications” of the new law, deferring any comment at this time, according to spokesperson Sara Nealeigh.
Venice City Attorney Kelly Fernandez outlined its provisions in an email to the City Council and staff recently.
The key component is a requirement that a city or county “must” approve “multifamily and mixed-use residential as allowable uses in any area zoned for commercial, industrial, or mixed use if at least 40% of the residential units are, for a period of at least 30 years, affordable as defined in Florida Statute Section 420.0004.”
“Affordable” in that statute “means that monthly rents or monthly mortgage payments including taxes, insurance, and utilities do not exceed 30 percent of that amount which represents the percentage of the median adjusted gross annual income for the households as indicated in subsection (9), subsection (11), subsection (12), or subsection (17).”
Those subsections pertain to “extremely-low-income persons” (income does not exceed 30% of the median annual adjusted gross income for households within the state); “low-income persons” (80%); “moderate-income persons” (less than 120%); and “very-low-income persons” (50%).
There’s also a requirement in a proposed mixed-use project — one that includes both residential and commercial uses — that at least 65% of the total square footage be residential.
If those criteria are met, the project must be approved even if it would otherwise need a zoning or land-use change, a special exception, conditional-use approval or a comprehensive plan amendment for height, zoning or density.
Further, it could be as tall as the tallest residential or commercial building within 1 mile, or three stories tall, whichever is greater.
What it means
City staff is “still diving into” the new law, Clark said, but its density provision has been identified as one area where there’s uncertainty.
It uses the term “highest allowed density,” but doesn’t indicate whether that means the highest density allowed by right or the highest density that could be granted if the project would qualify for, such as with a density bonus.
Venice’s maximum residential density by right is 18 dwelling units per acre, he said, but a project proposing attainable housing could qualify for up to 36 units.
Proposed multi-family projects would still have to comply with other comp plan and land-use standards, such as for setbacks, parking and landscaping, Clark said, but if they do, then they must be approved, taking the Planning Commission and the Council out of the process.
That would eliminate the requirement of having public hearings in front of those bodies.
The impact of the law on Venice will be lessened by another one of its provisions, he said: A municipality that designates less than 20% of its land area for commercial or industrial use is only required to approve a proposed development when it’s mixed-use residential.
“Venice meets this standard,” Fernandez’ summary states.
In addition, Clark said, for the most part the areas in the city designated for mixed-use development, which it encourages, aren’t within a mile of a building that would bring the height standard into play.
The nine-story Waterfront on Venice Island complex is a possible exception.
Since the new law doesn’t go into effect until July 1, he said, staff still has some time to work through its terms.
“It’s a pretty interesting law,” he said.
