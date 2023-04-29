Waterfront

The Waterfront on Venice Island is one of the fewer taller buildings that could trigger a provision in a state law that goes into effect July 1 to promote affordable housing. It would allow a project for a mixed-use, commercial or industrial area proposing at least 40% affordable units to be as tall as any residential or commercial building within one mile. Downtown Venice and Seaboard are both mixed-use areas.

VENICE — A new law that goes into effect July 1 will inject more than $700 million into the state’s effort to address a major problem — housing affordability.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the “Live Local Act” signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 29 comes with strings that can tie a local government’s hands when a proposed development includes an affordable housing component.


   
