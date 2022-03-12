VENICE — Boaters using the docks at Higel Marine Park Boat Ramp and Venice Marina Park Boat Ramp will be on the clock, if proposed changes to the city code are adopted.
On Tuesday, staff asked the City Council to authorize the drafting of an ordinance to address “increasing conflicts due to prolonged docking at the boat docks for these two facilities,” a request for legislative referral from Assistant City Manager James Clinch states.
Cheryl Pickles Hall, who said she has a grandson in the Venice Youth Boating Association (VYBA), told the Council that boats were tying to the dock at Higel Marine Park for extended periods, crowding out other users.
Some people were even docking overnight, which the police department has already dealt with, she said.
But “they started coming back early in the morning and staying most of the day into the afternoon, which would keep other people from being able to be on the dock,” she said.
The existing ordinance allows “temporary mooring” between 6 a.m. and midnight and the use of the docks for “short periods” in order to “load or unload persons and/or boating gear.”
Council Member Jim Boldt said that Venice Marine Patrol Officer Paul Joyce told him that those provisions as written are “pretty well unenforceable.”
Staff is proposing to eliminate the provision for temporary mooring and change “short periods” to 20 minutes.
Prohibitions against permanent mooring at either dock and performing mechanical repairs at a dock or in a parking lot would be added.
Boldt said changes are needed.
“We have very little room over there, and to have people camped out there for an entire day really causes more problems than it’s worth,” he said.
Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said the department will start enforcing any new restrictions as soon as they’re adopted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.