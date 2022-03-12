VENICE — The city is seeking a manager for the Venice Farmers Market, to replace the current market manager, Lee Perron, who plans to retire and spend time traveling.
The market takes place weekly from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings April through September and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. October through March. It’s located along the 400 block of West Venice Avenue, both eastbound and westbound sides.
The city will be accepting applications at 2 p.m from Saturday through April 14. Late applications will not be considered.
It will award a one-year license agreement, renewable annually upon mutual consent of both parties, for a maximum term of 10 years, to the applicant the city finds, at its sole discretion, best meets the needs of the city.
Request-for-proposal documents are available by calling Onvia DemandStar at 800-711-1712 or at DemandStar.com.
Five reference letters and letters of intent from a minimum of 15 vendors are required by the RFP.
Applicants should deliver one original and three copies of their application, in a sealed envelope marked: “Venice Farmers Market Manager,” to City of Venice Purchasing Department, Room 204, City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
Questions about this application must be submitted in writing to Peter Boers, procurement manager, at the same address or via email at pboers@venicefl.gov.
Boers is the only designated city representative authorized to respond to questions, comments and concerns. If the city determines that a particular comment, question or concern necessitates a response to all proposers, it will issue a clarifying memorandum or addendum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.