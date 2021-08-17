VENICE — The proposed new regulatory policy for mobile food vending in Venice didn’t quite sit well with Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder Tuesday.
The city implemented rules last year to give restaurants struggling during the pandemic an option for food sales besides their brick-and-mortar locations. Food trucks without a fixed location also took advantage of the opportunity.
The state has taken away much of the city’s authority to regulate them, however. It can’t prohibit them or control vehicle licenses, registrations, permits or fees.
A vendor based in Venice would need a business license, and any vendor would require a permit for the use or public property, though.
Snyder was OK with that and with 11 of the 12 zoning districts in which vendors would be allowed to sell on private property. But he questioned the inclusion of planned unit developments (PUD).
Though all 12 districts include commercial development, it’s optional in a PUD, where a minimum of 95% of development is residential.
He was skeptical that residential communities would welcome food trucks, but Assistant City Manager Len Bramble, who’s in charge of getting the new policy approved, said that Villages of Milano approached the city about bringing one in.
The truck set up five or six times in the clubhouse parking lot as a treat for the residents, he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that a provision in the policy that would require a truck be at least 150 feet from any residences would apply, as would any homeowner association rules.
Snyder wasn’t won over.
“I’m going to be stubborn on this one,” he said.
Commissioner Shaun Graser said he would, too. He said it wasn’t fair that mobile vendors have advantages over restaurants.
The Commission voted 4-2 to recommend City Council approval of the proposed policy, which will be incorporated into the land-use regulations if adopted.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission:
• On a tie vote, denied a variance request from the owner of the property at 301 Ponce de Leon Ave. for relief from a front setback for the installation of an in-ground pool. Under a new city ordinance, the request will automatically come back before the Commission at its next meeting as the presence of all seven members could end in a different result.
• Approved a site-and-development plan for two medical office buildings at 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane, along with a special exception request to reduce the required number of parking spaces from 662 to 545.
• Voted to recommend Council approval of a preliminary plat for Vistera, a 391-lot residential single-family subdivision planned by Border Road Investments LLC between Border Road and Laurel Road west of Jacaranda Boulevard.
• Voted to recommend Council approval of a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to comply with a new state law requiring that it include a private property rights element.
• Heard a land development regulations update from Roger Clark, who is the acting Planning and Zoning director following the departure of Jeff Shrum.
