VENICE — The last City Council meeting of the year has the potential to be a long one.
The nine-page agenda includes only a few consent items but does have five presentations; first or final reading of nine ordinances; and consideration of three resolutions.
Several of the items are for the implementation of charter amendments approved by referendum last month.
Among the new ordinances is a complete rewrite of the city’s existing noise ordinance, which according to a memo by Assistant City Engineer James Clinch dates back to 1979 and “is very outdated,” as well as being inconsistent with county standards adopted in 2014, which can complicate enforcement.
Significant changes include limits for the noise-generating property, not just the noise-receiving one; specifics on where and how to take measurements; and escalating enforcement measures starting with a warning and progressing to “criminal enforcement for extreme situations,” the memo states.
Another new ordinance is an extensive reworking of the rules for the use of public space, including by downtown merchants.
It retains the requirement of an application fee but imposes no fee on the use itself, though it allows the creation of a fee schedule later.
In public workshops leading up to the drafting the ordinance, merchants argued against charging fees now, having experienced numerous “business disturbances” over the last three years ranging from red tide outbreaks to Hurricane Ian, according to a memo by Clinch and Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark.
The applicant for a special event permit or city approval of the use of outdoor space will be required to provide a more-detailed description of the activities planned but merchants won’t need to renew their approval annually, as they have to do now.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Hear an after-action report on Hurricane Ian from staff.
• Vote on removing the one-year limit on the ordinance allowing alcohol on city beaches.
• Vote on an ordinance regulating smoking at city parks, beaches and recreational areas.
• Vote on an ordinance changing the percentage allocation of residential and nonresidential uses in the Laurel Road Neighborhood.
• Vote on the annual update of the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule.
• Vote on an ordinance implementing a charter amendment regarding salaries for the mayor and Council members.
• Vote on an ordinance modifying the membership composition of the Public Arts Advisory Board.
• Vote on a resolution adopting an amended policy for board appointments
• Hear a presentation on Sarasota County Schools impact fees.
• Vote on a resolution authorizing the Council to participate in a joint meeting with Sarasota County, the cities of North Port and Sarasota, the town of Longboat Key and the Sarasota County School Board.
• Hear a presentation on the 2020 City of Venice Tree Canopy Analysis.
• Consider a legislative referral directing the Environmental Advisory Board to study the environmental effects of the Ocean Era aquaculture demonstration project in the Gulf.
• Consider a report from the EAB on a legislative referral for methods to reduce or eliminate single-use plastic water bottles in city buildings.
• Consider approving a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for $625,000 to design and construct the Tarpon Center Drive Nature-Based Flood Mitigation Pilot Project.
• Consider accepting utilities and improvements and a utility easement at Waterfront at Hatchett Creek.
• Consider appointing Steve Carr to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Swear in firemedics Matthew McKenzie, Sarah Wengerd, Cory Storch and Joel Neagles and firefighter/paramedics Eric Huovinen, David Montiel and Anthony Fontaine.
• Swear in firemedic Brandon Dilmore on his promotion to lieutenant.
• Swear in Lt. Christopher Ripo on his promotion to battalion chief.
• Swear in Lt. Matthew Tomer on his promotion to division chief.
• Swear in Battalion Chief Kyle Hartley on his promotion to assistant fire chief.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
