VENICE — Only a few people logged into a Zoom session to provide input on a new park in North Venice on Thursday, but it wasn’t as if a lot of input was needed.
A stakeholder group has been working on the project since January and more than 900 people had already responded to a city survey about potential amenities in the park, with 77% of them residents of North Venice.
Although there are several parks accessible to residents, and more of the housing communities have a variety of amenities, the city itself has only one park in North Venice: Venice Myakka River Park, a passive park with hiking trails and a canoe and kayak launch.
More than 70% of the survey respondents want active and passive uses in the new park, said Jennifer Dorning, of Atkins Global, the city’s consultant.
“Active” is a relative term, however. Basketball courts and disc golf didn’t make the top 10 preferred amenities.
No. 1 among all respondents as well as those from North Venice was a shaded, wooded walking trail, followed by a paved walking trail, for exercise.
Natural open space, covered picnic areas and a children’s playground rounded out the list for all participants, while North Venice residents ranked pickleball courts higher than a playground.
The lists changed, however, when respondents were asked to list the most important amenity. Open space dropped out of the top five, replaced by an off-leash dog park.
More than 50% of respondents said they’d rather have one large park than several smaller ones, which may help when sites are identified.
Public Works Director James Clinch said city-owned properties will be considered, but so will private property.
Park impact fees can be used to buy land and build the park, he said.
Sandra Nick, a resident of Venetian Golf & River Club, urged that the city bear in mind the number of new dwelling units coming to North Venice, and in particular that many of them will likely be occupied by younger families.
The city should be looking to add a lot more activities for people middle-aged and younger, she said.
Pickleball was on the mind of several participants, including Roger Quinn, who said there are only six dedicated, outdoor public courts in the area. Naples, on the other hand, has 46 and is adding another 26.
“I would really, really hope that you give some strong consideration to that,” he said.
Clinch said he’s asking the City Council to budget for three outdoor courts at Hecksher Park, across from City Hall.
The next step, he said, is for the stakeholders group to make its final recommendations to the City Council.
“I think we’re in a good path to making this park a reality,” he said.
