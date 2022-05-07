Perhaps it was kismet that led Rosie and Bret Dryden to become the newest owners of the historic Banyan House.
“We were just starting to think about selling our properties up north and moving them down here to vacation rentals,” Rosie said. “I was biking past the Banyan one day after work and (previous owner) had just put the ‘For Sale by Owner’ sign up minutes before.
“My husband called him and that’s the end of that story. We just fell in love with it.”
The couple, along with their teenage son, Finn, and dogs, moved to Venice from St. Paul, Minnesota some four years ago. An accountant by training, Rosie did research on potential places to relocate judging by the criteria they wanted in a new location.
“We knew we wanted lots of sunshine, to live by the water, and wanted a good school district for our son.
“Location was important so Venice ended up at the top of our spreadsheet.”
The family spent a month-long sabbatical on the Suncoast and decided that if they could survive the heat and humidity of a September here, they could live in Venice year-round. It didn’t take long for them to fall in love with the city’s charm.
Both have worked in the hospitality industry since their college days, Rosie said, and while her employer has allowed her to continue working remotely, she finds that creating warm and welcoming spaces for people “is a good fit for me and kind of feeds the part of me that I don’t get in my other life.”
While the properties they formerly owned in Minnesota were long-term rentals, the Banyan House, which they purchased from Chuck and Susan McCormick last November, has proven to be a joy.
The McCormicks have owned and operated the Banyan House since 1986 and are helping the Drydens with the transition.
“They told us ‘You won’t try to fall in love with the people who stay here, but you will fall in love with them,’” Rosie said. “I knew that I would enjoy the people here and learning about their stories and interacting with them. But it’s true. They almost immediately become your family and friends.”
Located at 519 Harbor Drive South, the structure has served many purposes during the past 96 years: private residence, pre-school, shell museum, USO facility and, for at least the last half-century, as a vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast.
Constructed in 1926, the structure originally featured six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It contains three fireplaces, two on the first floor and one in the upstairs master bedroom.
The residence was originally owned by Bob and Dorothy Marvin, who were friends with Thomas Edison. An occasional guest when visiting Venice from his winter home in Fort Myers, in 1928 Edison gave the family the banyan tree that is located to the side of the house today.
In 1989, the Banyan House became part of a listing in the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource to the Venezia Park Historic District.
The Venice Area Historical Society recognized the residence in February 2016 with the placement of a bronze plaque at the front entrance denoting its value as a contributing structure.
The Banyan House offers 10 units available with breakfast provided on weekends from June to September. Rosie said January was very stressful with guests still cautious about COVID-19.
“Everything was done outside and we all were socially distancing with the wearing of masks requested,” Rosie said. “I think people are still cautious, but I can definitely sense that people are not as stressed about it.”
She added that reservations this past season were actually better than the two previous seasons.
Many of their guests come from the Midwest and Northeast, Rosie said, although they also host international guests from countries such as Canada, Germany and Singapore.
The majority of guests are repeaters, she added, although newcomers discover the resort online and through acquaintances.
Since their home is only a mile away, the Drydens enjoy riding their bikes to the Banyan House. And because the manager of the facility for the past seven years, Deanna Cunningham, has agreed to remain on staff, Rosie said she knows the guests are well-cared for at all times.
“Aside from the many friendships that we have already made with our guests, we feel honored to be able to carry forward the amazing history of this building,” she added.
