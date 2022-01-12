VENICE — Purchasing land for a new park in the northeast quadrant of Venice was made possible Tuesday when Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with the city of Venice and a budget amendment.
Both the budget amendment and the local funding agreement in the amount of $1.5 million come from county park impact fees that the city collects on new construction.
According to the county’s impact fee ordinance, those funds collected from within the municipalities like Venice can only be used for projects within the cities.
The City Council had approved the local funding agreement on Dec. 14, according to a memo from county Parks Director Nicole Rissler.
According to a map furnished by Rissler to commissioners, the parcel under consideration for the new park is located on Laurel Road East near the intersection with Knights Trail Road.
According to the local funding agreement, the cost to acquire the 4.9-acre parcel from Border Road Investments, a Pat Neal company, is $100,000, with the remaining $1.4 million being devoted to development of the park facilities and amenities.
Rissler did not share any details about the city’s plans for the park with commissioners, but published reports indicate residents’ priorities include a fitness trail, pickleball courts and a dog park.
The agenda item was on that part of the commissioners’ agenda called as presentations upon request. No commissioner on Tuesday pulled the item for a presentation, nor were any comments made by commissioners regarding the item.
