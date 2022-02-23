TAMPA — The Florida Aquarium recently announced the addition of six new African penguins to its colony.
The arrival of the species ambassadors is poignant as the Aquarium looks to advance its mission to save species, like the African Penguin, from extinction.
“There is no better way to inspire empathy and action for these endangered species than by seeing animals up-close and learning their stories,” said Tim Binder, senior vice president of Animal Care & Health. “But it doesn’t stop with our amazing conservation ambassadors. We are committed to increasing our involvement in scientific research and conservation initiatives”.
On the IUCN Red List, the African penguin was once extremely numerous in the wild. Populations are declining rapidly due to a combination of threats, including a number of human activities.
Breeding pairs are believed to have numbered in the millions in the early twentieth century. Today, less than 42,000 individuals remain.
The Florida Aquarium worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) through the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to identify birds that could be integrated within its colony to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the long-term future of the species.
“The introduction of the six new penguins to those we have here went very smoothly due to the hard work and dedication of animal care professionals,” Binder said. “The penguins all integrated successfully and safely.”
The Florida Aquarium plans to open a new penguin habitat to the pubic in the near future.
