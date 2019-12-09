VENICE — The city of Venice Public Works Department has completed the installation of a new flagpole on the Venice Fishing Pier.

The poor condition of the old flagpole was brought to the City Council’s attention several meetings ago by a local resident.

When he followed up at the Nov. 19 meeting, City Manager Ed Lavallee informed him that a new one would soon be in place.

The new pole is 20 feet tall and of all-aluminum construction.

The flag is raised and lowered daily by local veteran Tom Jack, who served in the Vietnam War.

