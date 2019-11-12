VENICE — Both the new public safety facility and the implementation of emergency medical service in Venice are on time and on budget.
Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said he had more than 40 applicants for the six paramedic positions that were to start Dec. 2. There were so many good applicants, he said, that 10 were hired, filling the quota for March as well.
The first advance life support engine will go into service March 1, he said.
They met with Sarasota County fire staff last week to hash out the terms of a mutual-aid agreement to be drafted by Venice, he said, and he’ll be meeting with the city attorney after Thanksgiving to set the fee for service structure.
So far, he said, everything is tracking “number for number” with the consultant’s projections.
“I’m very excited about the potential we’re going to have,” he said.
Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said the public safety is 35 percent complete, with 99% of the contracts awarded.
It’s on target for completion in June, he said.
“If you had it completed on June 19, that’s my birthday,” Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
“I’ll see what we can do,” Mattmuller replied.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• adopted an ordinance regulating fishing at the Venice Fishing Pier in reaction to new restrictions on shark fishing. It includes a one-line-at-a-time limit.
• approved a zoning atlas amendment for the property at 498 Substation Road.
• approved issuing up to $23,000,000 in Retirement Community Revenue Improvement Bonds for the benefit of Village On The Isle.
• ratified the collective bargaining agreement with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022.
• discussed the city’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership program eligibility.
• heard presentations on the Census; Project Housing Our People Everywhere; the city of Sarasota’s regulation of polystyrene and single-use drinking straws; and Make a Difference Day. It also directed staff to draft an ordinance based on Sarasota’s ordinance.
• discussed topics for the Convocation of Governments in January.
• postponed signing a friend-of-the-court brief in an appeal that could invalidate local human rights ordinances like Venice’s, pending a review by the city attorney.
• elected Council Member Chuck Newsom as vice mayor.
• accepted the declaration of maintenance responsibilities and developers completion and payment bond for Cielo.
• approved the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus, automated recycling and garbage carts and meters.
• reappointed John Collier to the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals; Mary Moscatelli and Student Member Samantha Schanely to the Public Art Advisory Board; and Kathy Lehner to the Venice Housing Authority.
• approved special event requests for the private Velocity Driving: Ride and Drive event on March 21 and 22 and Enviro Racing Corp.’s Downtown 5K event on May 2.
• proclaimed Nov. 13, 2019, as Geographic Information Systems Day and the week of Nov. 10-16, 2019, as Geography Awareness Week.
• presented the Helping Hands Award to Rob Goodman and Ed Coster for their life-saving efforts during an emergency at Higel Marine Park.
The video of the meeting can be viewed online at VeniceGov.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.