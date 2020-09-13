VENICE — It’s official. The new Venice police station is open for business — but don’t expect a ribbon cutting ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department spent last week moving into the new $17.6 million public safety facility.

It was funded through a public safety bond approved by city voters in November 2016. Its groundbreaking was May 18, 2019.

The new state of the art building, designed and constructed by the same team that built the new Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center, is 31,421 square feet and hardened to withstand a Category 5 hurricane with winds in excess of 157 mph.

In the event of a hurricane, it will turn into an Emergency Operations Center for the city and a shelter for first responders.

Dewberry Architects designed the building. Construction was done by Ajax/Tandem Construction. Det. Sgt. Rob Goodson, was the Venice Police Department representative for the project.

The site is on 10 acres along the 1500 block of East Venice Avenue.

