SARASOTA — A new program, Community Offender Rehabilitative Treatment, aims to provide individuals with treatment options to help reduce recidivism.
"You can't arrest your way out of addiction," Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said.
CORT, which launched Nov. 1, is a three-year pilot program that will have a licensed capacity of 40 beds and is in partnership with First Step of Sarasota.
The program is completely funded by Sarasota County government and was approved by the Sarasota County Criminal Justice Commission and the Board of County Commissioners.
"Everyone doesn't need to be sitting in our jail," said Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio.
Along with the County Commissioners and First Step, the program is supported by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, 12th Judicial Circuit Court, State Attorney's Office, Public Defender's Office and the Clerk of the Circuit Court.
County Commissioner Christian Ziegler said the program had "wide-support" and First Step was a "phenomenal organization."
Along with treatment services, the program will help reduce the county jail population.
"Last thing we want to do is build another jail," said County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.
With the jail at full capacity, the facility and program will help that aspect while also offering treatment to "help the individuals that need help," Hoffman said.
"It's really a win-win," Hoffman said.
All parties of the criminal justice system will identify and approve eligible participants for the program. Those selected will be transported to a First Step facility in Sarasota that will provide the services.
"It's not only going to serve them while they are in this facility undergoing the treatment and care, but we are going to see the benefits and the rewards that is going to come to them long after they leave the doors of this program," State Attorney Ed Brodsky said.
Brodsky said it will help the participants become crime-free individuals and to be productive members of the community.
The new CEO of First Step, Shawny Robey, mentioned there will be case managers helping individuals along the way and will connect the participants to housing and psychiatric services.
"It does require all of us to help these individuals become successful," Robey said.
Public defender Larry Eger said the program emphasizes that mental illness is not a crime and that it is a "public health issue."
