Pier trash receptacles

Six new public recycling and trash receptacles have been installed on the Venice Fishing Pier for just under $10,000 as part of a grant from The Recycling Partnership. The same grant is helping to fund the city’s new curbside recycling carts, which will be delivered to all Venice residents in January 2020.

 PROVIDED PHOTO
