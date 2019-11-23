Six new public recycling and trash receptacles have been installed on the Venice Fishing Pier for just under $10,000 as part of a grant from The Recycling Partnership. The same grant is helping to fund the city’s new curbside recycling carts, which will be delivered to all Venice residents in January 2020.
