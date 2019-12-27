VENICE — Delivery of the new single-stream recycling carts within the city of Venice will begin Monday, Jan. 6, and will take approximately two weeks to fully distribute.
Those living within Sarasota County have already received their new carts but shouldn’t put them out for pickup until Jan. 6.
The carts will be delivered directly to your home with an information packet that includes instructions on how to use the carts and what to do with your old red recycle bins.
These new carts are for recyclables only. All recyclables will go together into this single cart. The city is reminding residents not to place any garbage or yard waste into the new cart.
There are currently no changes to garbage, recycling or yard waste collection schedules for city residents.
Residents within city limits can begin using the new recycling cart immediately for collection on the next normally scheduled collection day.
