VENICE — Michael Bacon, owner of BrewBurgers, has expanded his brands once again to open a Southern-style seafood restaurant, Shuck N’ Ale.
“We have something for everybody,” Bacon said about the menu offering Southern seafood classics along with vegetarian and vegan options.
Shuck N’ Ale, located at 648 South Tamiami Trail in Venice, opened on Jan. 10 and features ample indoor and outdoor seating, including a full bar with a section outside.
Customers are transported to a “swampy feel” restaurant offering Creole and Cajun recipes.
As part of Bacon Brands, the restaurant joins BrewBurgers, Brew-Za-Bagels and American Comfort.
After Brew-Za-Bagels opened and the renovations started for BrewBurgers on the island, Bacon saw the space in the Rialto Shopping Center was going on the market.
He thought it would be the perfect place for someone to open a sports bar, just like he was doing across the way in the Publix shopping center with the new BrewBurgers concept.
“I don’t want someone doing that, because I have a lot of money and time invested in this,” Bacon said.
So he decided to buy the corner location and go with a completely new idea from his other restaurants — seafood.
His seafood would pull from areas like Key West to the Carolinas and over to Louisiana and the Texas coast.
“I don’t want to do what everybody else does,” Bacon said about the majority of seafood restaurants offering New England-style seafood such as lobster rolls and New England clam chowder.
For a different take on seafood offered in Venice, the restaurant has conch chowder from Key West and gator bites from North Florida to name a few.
“It’s going very well,” Bacon said.
The name Shuck N’ Ale came to fruition because Bacon wanted to tie it in with the already established brew theme.
He also wanted something that would roll off the tongue and said “I’m good with coming up with names.”
While his other restaurants feature typical bar-style food, Bacon wanted to still offer seafood that wasn’t fancy or too high priced.
“It is definitely different,” he said about going from burgers and pizza to seafood.
However, he had a background working in seafood, so it wasn’t as big of a leap for him.
“Food is food, it’s just a matter of how you present it,” Bacon said.
Some of the popular items include the fresh and made-from-scratch beignets, red beans and rice, jambalaya, and the “Shuck-tastic” po’boys for the lunch crowd.
So far, the reception has been “overwhelmingly good,” Bacon said.
Along with the food, the restaurant has live music and is looking to have more local musicians. Also in the future, Bacon said there will be a section for a seafood market as well.
Shuck N’ Ale is open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
