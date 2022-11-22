Sarasota County School Board meeting

After a swearing-in ceremony, Sarasota County School Board held a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

VENICE — One of the first items for the new Sarasota County School Board was to schedule a special meeting to discuss terminating the superintendent's contract.

Tim Enos, Robyn Marinelli and Bridget Ziegler

Newcomers Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli stand with Bridget Ziegler, who kept her seat on the Sarasota County School Board.


On Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota County School Board held a swearing-in ceremony and re-organizational meeting with the newly elected board members — Tim Enos, Robyn Marinelli and returning member Bridget Ziegler.

Bridget Ziegler

Bridget Ziegler being sworn-in as a Sarasota County School board member alongside her father on Tuesday.
Robyn Marinelli

Newly elected Sarasota County School Board Member Robyn Marinelli being sworn-in with her husband standing by.
Tim Enos

New Sarasota County School Board Member Tim Enos being sworn-in with his family and Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman watching.
