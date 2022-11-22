VENICE — One of the first items for the new Sarasota County School Board was to schedule a special meeting to discuss terminating the superintendent's contract.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota County School Board held a swearing-in ceremony and re-organizational meeting with the newly elected board members — Tim Enos, Robyn Marinelli and returning member Bridget Ziegler.
Ziegler was then elected chair.
During the meeting, School Board Member Karen Rose, who was elected vice chair on Tuesday, made a motion to hold a special meeting next week and recommend the termination of Superintendent Brennan Asplen's contract.
Rose said she had one item for that agenda, to discuss "the termination of the superintendent's contract."
Board members voted 4-1, with School Board Member Tom Edwards voting no, on the meeting to be held Friday Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
"We have an incredible and important mission," Ziegler, who was elected as chair, said after her swearing-in.
Marinelli commented on the moment being an honor and a high-point of her career in schools.
Enos, who is the former Sarasota Schools police chief, said he wanted to make sure the district was the safest in Florida and would give 100% commitment to his new position.
"We should always lead and never follow," Enos said after being sworn-in.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, there was time for public comment on the newly elected members and the future of the school district.
"It's a long time coming for this moment," said Jennifer Cottrill with Sarasota County Moms for America, a group that Ziegler had helped formed, although she has disassociated herself from the organization.
A majority of the comments centered around being thankful for the new board members, the importance of the students, and the board listening to parents.
While many supported the change of the board, people said they will continue holding them accountable and hope they stay true to their promises during the campaigns.
"But we are watching," said Lisa Schurr with Support Our Schools.
In the public comments portion, Robin Williams mentioned the potential of firing the superintendent and said the public had a right to know if the board was thinking about it.
"Now is not the time to look at firing the superintendent," Williams said.
Shortly after came Rose's motion to hold the special meeting about the superintendent's contract.
The School Board hired Asplen in August, 2020.
Near the close of the meeting, new board member Marinelli said she "would like to discuss all the foundations and their involvement in our school district and exactly what they're doing, and also interagency agreements."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.