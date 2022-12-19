SARASOTA — A new robotic surgical tool at Sarasota Memorial Hospital allows doctors to perform procedures through a single small incision — or no incision at all.
Like other robotic surgical systems, the da Vinci-SP — single port — has a 3-D camera and robotic-controlled instruments manipulated remotely from a computerized console, a news release states.
But it has only one robotic arm, rather than the multiple arms on other da Vinci systems.
That means it needs only one small incision to perform most procedures and can do some through natural body openings.
“Single-port robotic surgery allows us to take the precision and benefits of robotic surgery to the next level, making it even less invasive by performing through a single incision or natural opening of the body,” Peter Vosler, M.D., a robotic head and neck cancer surgeon, said in the release.
The da Vinci SP currently has FDA-approved for urologic and trans-oral surgery. SMH robotic surgeons will use it to perform prostatectomies and other urologic procedures, as well as incision-less procedures performed through natural openings of the mouth and throat, such as tonsillectomies and removal of cancers of the mouth and tongue, according to the release.
Clinical trials are under way to expand the use of the SP robot in colo-rectal surgery applications, it says.
In a video interview, SMH colo-rectal surgeon Sam Agarwal, M.D., who is trained on the SP robot, said it's the next advancement beyond laparoscopic surgery.
“The SP robot advances the spectrum of minimally invasive colorectal surgery even further,” he said, offering less pain, less blood loss, shorter recovery time and a faster return to normal activity.
SMH has six dedicated robotic surgery suites and one of the largest robotic surgery teams in the nation, providing services from general surgery and gynecological and urological procedures, to bariatric, colorectal, gastrointestinal, heart, thoracic and cancer surgery, the release states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.