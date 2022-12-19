SARASOTA — A new robotic surgical tool at Sarasota Memorial Hospital allows doctors to perform procedures through a single small incision — or no incision at all.

da Vinci-SP

The single arm of the da Vinci-SP means it can perform procedures through one incision or a natural opening in the body.

Like other robotic surgical systems, the da Vinci-SP — single port — has a 3-D camera and robotic-controlled instruments manipulated remotely from a computerized console, a news release states.


