Another Venice Starbucks is under construction, this one between the Jacaranda Roundabout and Interstate 75, with an opening date set for January.
This will be the fourth Starbucks in Venice.
The walls of the building are already up on a spot near the recently opened Hyundai of Venice dealership.
The Starbucks will have a drive-thru, a dine-in area and an outside patio, according to Loyd Robbins, principle of Robbins Commercial.
“I feel it will be a type of marquee in the Jacaranda Junction community,” he said. “It has taken two years to complete the arrangements for this Starbucks. Now we are already getting inquiries and representing a couple of people who are interested in taking space nearby.”
Robbins said there is a need for a breakfast and lunch location in that community. It would serve the residents, Amazon employees and the growing interstate traffic, he said.
His company has represented the new businesses that have opened in Jacaranda Junction, including Wawa, Culvers, Lightning-Fast Car Wash and the Factory Outlet Store.
Now in its third generation, Robbins Commercial was founded as Robbins Real Estate services. At that time in 1971, they were called the ribbon team in Sarasota, and their work included buying and selling real estate in a much smaller community than today’s Sarasota County.
This Jacaranda Starbucks will complement those at 41 Center Road by the U.S. 41 Bypass, and at 4271 S. Tamiami Trail in the Target Store and at 1183 N. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.