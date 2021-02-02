WEST VILLAGES — A hazardous intersection near South Venice and West Villages is the latest to have a new stoplight added to the area.
The stoplight, constructed in January, went into service on Saturday at U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and Venice East.
The intersection is also an outlet for Sarasota National residents who drive out the west side of National Boulevard.
"Happy to see the light but an autopsy needs to be done," Sarasota National resident Warren Pollock said Tuesday.
He believes the stoplight took too long with the public/private work making it convoluted between the Florida Department of Transportation and private contractors who finished the project, noting there had been a series of "catastrophic" crashes at the intersections.
"How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb?" he asked, saying the state is "totally mismanaged" in its current political state.
"I wonder why I'm paying 10 or 12 salaries to get something done over a year that can be done in China in a day."
While he has advocated for the new lights in a bit of an abrasive way, he said there are other Sarasota National residents who have taken a decidedly "more cooperative" approach to it. That group, working through social media, deserves credit for their effort led by Renee Salvador.
