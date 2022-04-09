VENICE — If you’ve got a copy of the City Council’s current strategic plan, the updated one the city will consider adopting Tuesday will look pretty familiar.
In fact, other than the pictures, there are only three differences in the first seven pages:
1. Finalizing the parks master plan would be delayed until after the November referendum on extending the county’s 1-cent sales surtax and a decision on whether it and the city will enter into a new interlocal agreement on parks.
2. The city would be committed to employing “environmentally sustainable options including incentives for residential properties” in the new land-development regulations.
3. Relocating Fire Station No. 2 and planning for a fourth station, and how to fund them, would become an objective.
Then you get to page 8, on infrastructure and facilities, and the objectives under Policy 2 reflect the city’s own construction boom since the prior plan was adopted.
Gone are building a new public safety facility and a replacement for Fire Station No. 1; relocating the Public Works Department; and disposing of the Hamilton building — all checked off the city’s to-do list.
Replacing them are expanding City Hall, a project that’s underway, and acquiring a new site for the Solid Waste, Recycling and Fleet divisions, potentially in partnership with the county.
That lets determining the future uses of the Ajax property in North Venice and the Lord-Higel House move four places up the list, to Nos. 3 and 4.
The new plan also fleshes out the objective regarding the redevelopment of the Seaboard area, calling for coordinating with stakeholders and collecting data.
The policy calling for relocating the post office has been replaced with one supporting affordable housing “without the use of taxpayer funds.”
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on a $414,000 budget amendment.
• Vote on an ordinance amending the code regarding launching and docking watercraft.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance placing 640 W. Venice Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. at Venice Woodlands Phase 2B.
• Consider directing staff to create a citation process for violations of the ordinance on commercial solid waste and recyclables collection.
• Consider directing staff to schedule a presentation from Venice Aviation Society Inc. regarding an air traffic control tower at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• Hear updated annual reports from Jean Trammell, chair, and Frank Wright, board member, of the Historic Preservation Board; Jean Trammell, chair of the Public Art Advisory Board; Tom Jones, chair of the Environmental Advisory Board; and Roger Effron, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Proclaim April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
• Proclaim April 29 through May 8, 2022, as Suncoast Remake Learning Days.
• Appoint Robert Safadi to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee.
• Swear in Firemedics Andrew Diemer, Neil Collison and Hunter Thomas and Police Officer Robert Santa.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. April 12, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
