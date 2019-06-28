Plenty of anecdotal evidence exists about the impact of last year’s red tide event on local economies.
But now, the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and the West Coast Inland Navigation District are funding a new study to determine the exact extent of harmful algae blooms on the regions’ economies.
The Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay Marine Industries Associations are also partnering with the two agencies to conduct the year-long study according to a press release from the associations.
“We all know that solving Florida’s water quality issues are complex challenges requiring a massive cooperative effort to fix for future generations,” association President Hans Wilson said in the news release.
“Virtually all of our members from boat dealer to marinas to service suppliers saw business plummet last summer. Putting real-life numbers on the economic impact the HAB (harmful algae blooms) has had will be an invaluable tool for our industry and local and state government moving forward,” Wilson added.
According to spokesperson John Good, all of the contractual details for the study have been worked out.
The WCIND board approved the study at its April meeting, and the contract is now working its way through the university’s processes, Good indicated.
The study area includes all of the counties along Southwest Florida’s Gulf coast from Monroe to Hillsborough.
The objectives, according to the news release, are to:
• Identify people, assets, and business activities at risk in the areas affected by last year’s outbreak.
• Estimate the economic impact to commercial businesses.
• Measure the economic impact on property values in the affected areas.
• Determine how to use the estimates to create management strategies that will mitigate the impact of future events.
A survey of its members conducted late last year by the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau suggested that losses exceeded $2.1 million in Charlotte County.
And in Sarasota County, as of Oct. 3, 2018, Visit Sarasota reported total business losses of $3.1 million.
The study will also include the areas along the Caloosahatchee River estuary that suffered a blue-green algae event at the same time last year.
The cost of the study, which will be the most up-to-date, comprehensive analysis of last year’s event, was not available by press time.
The Karenia brevis red tide algae — while natural to the Gulf — can kill fish and other marine life, cause respiratory irritations and ailments in humans when the counts reach 100,000 or more per liter of water.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission researchers first tracked the blooms growing out in the Gulf in November 2017. The 2018 blooms, especially during the spring and summer months, were so intense that the Gulf waters day after day were stained brown. The air bore a sour chowder stench of the algae and fish kills.
Some news reports estimated more than 2,000 tons of marine life statewide succumbed to the toxic algae by August. CNN ranked last year’s red tide bloom in Florida as the sixth worse natural disaster in the nation for 2018.
Sun staff writer Steve Reilly contributed to this story. Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
