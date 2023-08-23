New superintendent addresses audience

New Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Conner addresses the audience at Venice High School in the first stop on his “listening tour.”

VENICE — Kicking off the first leg of his “listening tour,” new Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Conner came to Venice High School on Tuesday evening to meet the community.


Audience at Venice High during Superintendent listening tour.

The audience at Venice High School listens to new Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Conner as he presents his vision for maintaining and improving school performance.
   
