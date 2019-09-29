VENICE — Barbara Cruz may be new to the United Way of South Sarasota County but she’s no stranger to the area.
Cruz was born and raised in Venice, so when the opportunity to take over as CEO and president of UWSSC was presented, “it was really appealing to me,” she said.
“I just wanted to come home,” Cruz said.
She brings years of nonprofit experience in operations and fundraising and her board intends to take advantage of it.
“We didn’t expect to get someone with Barbara’s qualifications,” Board Chairperson David Waring said.
Even though Cruz has barely been on the job for a month, a considerable amount of strategizing has gone into enhancing the agency’s impact on the area it serves, from Osprey south to Englewood and North Port.
Money it raises is divided among 27 partner agencies that provided some sort of assistance to nearly 60,000 people in 2017-18. The goal is to grow that significantly.
“We really think there’s a chance for us to double the size of this United Way,” Waring said.
Cruz is up for the challenge.
“It’s my expertise,” she said.
Growth of the agency is essential to meet increasing demand for services resulting from population growth, said board member Bill Gunnin, who is also the executive director of the North Port Chamber of Commerce.
It’s a big reason that the business community needs to support it as much as possible, he said.
Revitalizing UWSSC’s connections to the business community is one of her assignments, Cruz said. She is also going to reach out to housing communities to hold fundraising drives. Bay Indies hosts a drive each year and raises thousands for the agency, so subdivisions will be asked to follow its example.
“If they just gave a little bit, it would make the world a different place,” board Vice Chair Sharma Ferrugia said.
The board is also brainstorming a signature event. When that happens, smaller fundraisers could be turned over to the nonprofits the UWSSC sponsors, Waring said.
Locally, that could mean supporting efforts to provide affordable housing, board member Dave Pierce said.
Ferrugia said her personal goal is to let more people know what UWSSC does.
That means a bigger push on social media, Cruz said.
Cruz has been given a lot to do but she’s already seen that her board, which includes a few people who had taken some time away from UWSSC, is behind her 100%.
“I’ve been in the business a real long time,” she said. “To have this kind of support is stellar.”
