VENICE — People newly eligible for vaccination as of March 15 will find they have a new system to register in.
They’ll have a lot of company when it goes live Monday afternoon. The specific time hasn’t been announced.
By executive order, Gov. Ron DeSantis has added Florida residents ages 60-64 to the eligibility list.
Rather than tweak the existing registration system to accommodate the new group, the Department of Health-Sarasota and the county are rolling out a new one and closing the old one. It was locked at 2 p.m. Friday.
People eligible for vaccination who had already registered won’t be required to do it again and won’t lose their priority, according to a news release. However, anyone who had signed up but wasn’t yet eligible will be notified that they have to register in the new system and start all over.
They can be joined by anyone who was eligible to register but hadn’t — people 65 and up and front-line health care workers; people who are eligible but weren’t getting vaccinated through the Department — K-12 school personnel, firefighters and law enforcement officers over 50; and anyone else ages 18 and up who wants to register.
Only Florida residents qualify, regardless of the category they fall into.
People considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 are the remaining eligible group but they can only be vaccinated at a hospital or by a medical or osteopathic physician, an advanced practice registered nurse or a pharmacist.
The Department’s clinic at Sarasota Square Mall can’t guarantee one of them will be present when it’s open, Health Officer Chuck Henry told the County Commission on Tuesday.
In another change, each registration will be for one person only. The previous system allowed the registrant to include a second person.
On registration, only people eligible to be vaccinated will get an account number, which is required in order to be offered an appointment. They’ll start to get notifications only after seniors and front-line health care workers have gotten at least one shot.
Appointments will continue to be offered in the order in which accounts were created. It’s the only fair way to distribute the vaccines, Henry said.
There are still about 65,000 people in that first priority group who haven’t been vaccinated, he said, while about 115,000 people have gotten at least one shot.
“We are committed to working through that population to ensure those who want to receive the vaccine are able to get it before we expand other groups,” Henry said.
As more people become eligible, they’ll get an account number and move into the appointment queue in the order in which they registered.
The next age group in line will be eligible within a few weeks.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at news conferences Thursday that the age for vaccine eligibility will “definitely” be lowered to 55 this month, once demand among the age 60-64 group softens. He said he thinks it will happen “relatively soon,” adding “once we do all the 55-and-up, you can probably just open it up to the general public at that point.”
That could occur next month, if “the supply floodgates really open,” he said.
That timetable would fit in with the plans of President Joe Biden, who said in a national address Thursday that the states should make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.
The state continues to see its supply of vaccines increase.
It will be getting nearly 500,000 doses total of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week though it isn’t expecting another shipment from Johnson & Johnson until the following week, DeSantis said.
Anyone eligible for a vaccination can also seek one at a pharmacy or the federal vaccination site in Tampa, which is vaccinating a broader range of educational personnel under federal guidelines.
