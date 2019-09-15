VENICE — If you need to find out which flood zone your property is in, the city has a map for that.
And it can also show you your evacuation level and the level of storm surge that would put you at risk; the location of county evacuation centers, formerly referred to as hurricane shelters; and whether there’s an elevation certificate on file with the city for your building.
Take, for example, the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
Plug that address in and you learn that though it’s on the island it’s at evacuation level C, which puts it at risk in a storm surge of 26 feet.
The evacuation level was formerly referred to as the evacuation zone.
The center is an older building but it has an elevation certificate showing it’s at 16.99 feet. Generally, only newer construction is shown as having one.
While the map shows the location of evacuation centers, it doesn’t identify the rally points where residents can access transportation to them.
The community center is one and the rest are shown at SCGov.org under “Emergency Management.”
That information and more is also in the city’s Hurricane Guide, at VeniceGov.com" target="_blank">VeniceGov.com under the “I Want To” header.
The map can also connect you with the National Wetlands Inventory, which shows natural floodplains, and to the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks current water levels.
In addition, there’s a link to NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management, which has a tool that shows the effect of sea-level rise.
The city’s flood map, put together by Stormwater Engineering Research Analyst Kat Harring, is at arcg.is/O991H.
It’s also accessible at VeniceGov.com under the “Government” header at the top. Click on “Flood Protection” under “Engineering” in the menu.
For more information, contact Harring at 941-882-7412 or kharring@Venicegov.com.
