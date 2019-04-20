More than 3,000 people visited the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library when it opened on Dec. 15 and it’s been busy ever since.
Visits, library card registrations, items checked out, programs and events, and volunteer hours are all up compared to December 2017-February 2018.
During that period the library was in the Hamilton Building, which was smaller and less visible and accessible, so the numbers aren’t strictly comparable.
But attendance this January set a record, library manager Ann Hall said — more than 26,000 people came through the doors.
No doubt a lot of them just wanted to have a peek at the new facility, she said, but she welcomes anyone who wants to visit.
“This is a good place to hang out,” she said.
And the facility itself is “beyond expectations,” she added.
Even people who were critical of the sudden closure of the former library in January 2016 because of issues with mold have been won over, she said.
“This is nice,” she said that one of them told her after having a look around. “Talk about making lemonade out of lemons.”
The former library, which was on the same site, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., had had an addition grafted onto it every decade since it opened in 1965, Hall said. That likely caused the mold problems but it definitely made the space awkward to use, she said.
The new library is basically a big square with specialized rooms on all sides, for children, teens, small meetings and the Literacy Volunteers of America.
But the walls are glass, so if there’s a need in the future for more space, expansion would be relatively easy, Hall said.
Another option would be to consolidate book shelving as the shift to electronic books continues. There’s already been a downsizing in the reference area, Hall said, because so many people do their research online.
When she started with the library there were four full-time and one part-time positions at the research desk, she said. Now, the librarian who staffs it rarely gets any questions.
But any changes are all years away. Today, the library is functioning just as it was designed to, with input from Hall and her staff.
“I think they actually listened to us,” she said.
They weighed in on everything, down to test-sitting in chairs for comfort — and the ability of patrons to get out of them. About 75 percent of them have armrests for that purpose, Hall said.
Only a few minor adjustments have been needed so far, she said, such as getting a water line connection fixed so the coffee station in the lobby can go operational.
A cup of coffee will be 50 cents, and you can take it into the library with a lid on it. No food, though.
The one significant thing Hall has had to deal with has been staffing. Fewer people were needed when the library was temporarily housed in the Hamilton Building, so she’s just getting back to her full complement of 12 employees for the larger space.
Most critical was bringing in a librarian to manage the Creation Station and teen area. Someone has been hired for that position, Hall said.
Being a little shorthanded hasn’t hampered programs, however. Thursday night movies have resumed and board game nights for teens are being held.
The teen area also has gaming stations and a big TV.
Technology is a bigger part of the new library, both in the amount of it and the provisions made for patrons to use their own.
There are computers all over, along with a number of self-checkout stations. There’s even one in the childrens area. with a little step-stool in front of it for the shortest patrons.
Tables throughout the library have plugs for electronics and there’s a charging station for people whose phone is on its last battery legs but who don’t have a cord with them.
The Creation Station has a printer and a scanner that could be used by people who want to digitize their family photo albums. Hall hopes a volunteer will teach people how to do that, the same way the library offers one-on-one training with phones and tablets by appointment.
The library system as a whole is looking at technology to assist low-vision patrons and could be acquiring tablet-like devices that greatly magnify print or even read it aloud.
In the meantime, low-vision readers and magnifiers are available to check out, Hall said.
She said she was cool toward one piece of equipment her colleagues touted — the automated materials handling system, which sorts books into bins for quicker shelving.
It even prints a receipt when one comes in that has been requested at another library, so it can be sent out via the truck that circulates each day.
“I love it,” she said. “They were right.”
The Friends of the Venice Public Library Bookstore recently held its dedication, the Walter Farley historical exhibit is complete and the community room is hosting events, even after hours, with access to a catering kitchen after the library itself is locked up for the day.
Programs are being funded through the endowment Bill Jervey gave that got the library named after him and Hall also has money raised by the Friends that she can use to buy more equipment as needs are identified.
In short, she said the return to the library’s original location in an all-new building has been “really, really good.”
